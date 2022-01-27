Nelson Cunningham running for Gibson County mayor

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Nelson Cunningham is making a run for Gibson County mayor.

Cunningham — the founder of Green Valley Farms Nursery and Sod — said in a Facebook post that the county has been his home for over four decades, saying in part:

“Gibson County has been my home for 48 years. I graduated from Milan High School and the University of Tennessee Knoxville where I studied Horticulture and Turf Management.”

Cunningham says that the county has potential and that he hopes to move the county forward.

