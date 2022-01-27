Selmer man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Selmer man has been sentenced to a little over 17 years in federal prison.

A news release from the District Attorney’s Office says Revosea Richardson, 27, was sentenced on Jan. 11 for conspiring with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The release says that on Jan. 23, 2019, McNairy County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle for running a stop-sign along Highway 57.

During the stop, Richardson, a passenger, told the deputies that he did have warrants for his arrest, according to information presented in court.

The release says that Richardson — a convicted felon — was searched and found to have 20 grams of meth/ICE, four grams of marijuana, one Alprazolam pill on him, and a Taurus 9mm handgun in his backpack.

The release says that Richardson later admitted to buying and selling meth for three to four years, and also provided specific amounts of meth he bought for resale during that time.

His sentenced is followed by five years of supervised release, as there is no parole in the federal system, the release says.

