Tennessee lawmakers cast final vote on redistricting maps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Tennessee have passed their state House map, finishing the final task in their once-a-decade state legislative and congressional redistricting work.

The Senate voted Wednesday to send the House plan to Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who is expected to sign all three new maps.

The House plan puts Democratic incumbents in the same district twice and Republican incumbents are paired once, not including those leaving office.

Democrats argue the map dilutes the power of minority voters, particularly in Memphis and Rutherford County.

Lawmakers have already passed state Senate and U.S. House maps.

The congressional plan has drawn scrutiny for splitting fast-growing Nashville three ways.

