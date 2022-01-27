UT Martin to host virtual in-person summer orientation

MARTIN, Tenn. — Students, there was a big announcement from the University of Tennessee at Martin.

UT Martin will hold their 2022 Summer Orientation and Registration and Transfer Orientation sessions virtually and in-person starting in April.

Dates include:

In-person orientation dates are as follows:

Friday, April 22 – Transfer Orientation

Monday, May 23 – SOAR

Tuesday, May 24 – SOAR

Thursday, June 9 – Transfer Orientation

Friday, June 10 – SOAR

Monday, June 20 – SOAR

Monday, July 11 – SOAR

Wednesday, July 13 – Transfer Orientation

Monday, July 25 – SOAR

Virtual orientation dates are as follows:

Wednesday, June 22 – Transfer Orientation, SOAR

Friday, Aug. 5 – Transfer Orientation, SOAR

Registration for SOAR opens Tuesday, Feb. 1 and is required for all incoming freshmen.

In-person sessions will be in the Boling University Center, and the online sessions will be on Zoom.

For more information, contact Destin Tucker, the director of the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, at dtucke13@utm.edu, or admissions at admitme@utm.edu.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.