UT Martin to host virtual in-person summer orientation
MARTIN, Tenn. — Students, there was a big announcement from the University of Tennessee at Martin.
UT Martin will hold their 2022 Summer Orientation and Registration and Transfer Orientation sessions virtually and in-person starting in April.
Dates include:
In-person orientation dates are as follows:
- Friday, April 22 – Transfer Orientation
- Monday, May 23 – SOAR
- Tuesday, May 24 – SOAR
- Thursday, June 9 – Transfer Orientation
- Friday, June 10 – SOAR
- Monday, June 20 – SOAR
- Monday, July 11 – SOAR
- Wednesday, July 13 – Transfer Orientation
- Monday, July 25 – SOAR
Virtual orientation dates are as follows:
- Wednesday, June 22 – Transfer Orientation, SOAR
- Friday, Aug. 5 – Transfer Orientation, SOAR
Registration for SOAR opens Tuesday, Feb. 1 and is required for all incoming freshmen.
In-person sessions will be in the Boling University Center, and the online sessions will be on Zoom.
For more information, contact Destin Tucker, the director of the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, at dtucke13@utm.edu, or admissions at admitme@utm.edu.
You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.