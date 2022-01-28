2 Tennessee children, 1 adult dead in apparent murder-suicide case
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a man and two children are dead and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting in Tennessee.
Metro Nashville Police tweeted Friday morning that detectives were investigating the “apparent murder/attempted murder/suicide case.”
News outlets reported the shootings happened at a residence in Goodlettsville.
Police said the woman was hospitalized and the “male suspect” was fatally shot.
No further details were immediately available.
For more Tennessee news, click here.