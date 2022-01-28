2021’s Hub City Heroes honored by officials

JACKSON, Tenn. — City leaders gathered to celebrate the heroes of Jackson.

City officials hosted the second annual Hub City Hero press conference at City Hall Friday morning to showcase the members of the community who went above and beyond for the City of Jackson.

Hub City Heroes for 2021 included Hannah Wall, Aaron Fitzgerald, Ella Watkins, Chris Istvanko, Steve Beverly, Juanita Jones, Julanne Stone, A.J. Merriweather, Lauren Pritchard Cobb, and Allison Erath Shipp.

During the meeting, one of the Heroes was randomly selected to receive $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

“This was our annual reception for the Hub City Heroes. In this calendar year we selected 12 different individuals. One for each month of the year; people who worked to make their community better,” said Alex Reed, the City Manager.

Reed said he was inspired by the hard work of the selected individuals, and says that no one is more deserving of the reward than them.

This year’s lucky hero was Keep My Good Hood Founder Juanita Jones.

“I was reading the biography this morning of these people, and it was truly uplifting to me. Really made me think of what you read in Galatians, ‘That carry each other burdens and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.’ All these people are heroes, and they all deserve to be recognized. Congratulations to Juanita Jones,” Reed said.

Community leaders who participated said they were all honored and plan to keep making Jackson a beautiful city.

Jones said it felt unreal to be recognized for her achievements, and that she plans to continue her endeavors.

“The children are out breaking generational cycles. They are graduating college, they are getting into professional fields, they are moving out of Jackson, and they are getting their own place,” Jones said.

Jones said she would not trade her job for the world because helping her people is what matters most.

She said the feeling of seeing the kids she mentors is indescribable.

“I feel so proud to know that my babies are breaking this cycle. Yes. Proud!” Jones said.

The secretary of the organization said that she is honored to work with Jones, and they planned to invest the funds awarded into their organization.

“This portion will be used towards our summer program. What it does is allow us to continue to provide a safe place for the children to come during the summer, provide additional transportation, and then also meals as needed. So we’re definitely grateful for the donation,” said Kelsea Merriweather, Secretary for Keep My Hood Good.

City officials said they would like to give a big thanks to everyone who’s keeping the Hub City beautiful.

