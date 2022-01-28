Bitter Cold Wind Chills Ending the Work Week Before A Warm Up Arrives This Weekend

Weather Update – Friday, January 28 – 6:45 AM

TODAY:

We’re starting off a little cold this morning with temperatures into the lower 30’s for Jackson. However, gusty winds are giving us about a 5-10 degree difference in wind chills, with some wind chills in the teens. We should continue warming over the next few hours into the mid 40’s by this afternoon. Clouds should begin to move out of our area, bringing some partly clear skies by this afternoon. However, a cold front should move in later this afternoon, bringing cooler temperatures by 2-3PM. We could also see a few flurries as the cold front comes to pass. Lows are expected to fall in the mid 20’s with partly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

A cooler day is in store tomorrow after this afternoon’s cold front. Highs should be remaining in the mid 30’s, just barely above freezing. Overnight, winds in the teens remain and lows should drop into the upper twenties. Lows should remain in the upper 20’s as southerly flow kicks off Sunday morning.

Sunday should be much warmer with highs expected in the 50’s and sunny conditions remaining. Winds could remain in the teens for the course of the day as a warm front approaches. Overnight, lows should drop into the upper 20’s once again as clear skies continue.

NEXT WEEK:

On Monday, the warm up continues with highs reaching into the lower 60’s with partly cloudy skies. Winds still remain gusty into the afternoon but should taper off slightly by the evening. Overnight lows should drop into the 30’s with mostly cloudy skies expected overnight. Highs in the upper 50’s remain on Tuesday with rain showers returning.

Tuesday’s showers should remain more scattered compared to Wednesday and Thursday. Lows should drop into the upper 40’s with showers continuing overnight. Showers continue Wednesday, bringing more of a punch than Tuesday. Highs should reach into the upper 50’s with lows in the mid 40’s. A few lingering showers and snow showers could continue into Thursday morning as the cold front moves out of the region. By Wednesday afternoon, the low pressure associated with the system moves directly over West Tennessee, bringing some heavy showers with it. Expect around 1.75″-2″ of rainfall in the region over this next week. Afterwards, cooler weather and some sunshine should end our week ahead.

