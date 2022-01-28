Educator of the Week: Kelly Crowe

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Kelly Crowe has been teaching at West Chester Elementary School for 13 years now, but she didn’t start out as a teacher.

“Once I had kids I came here as a sub and worked in the school system. Then I got a job as a library assistant for a year when I decided to go back to school,” Crowe said.

Crowe says she wanted to become a teacher to help her students for the better.

“I wanted to become a teacher because I think teachers can make a difference in the world, and I know my teachers made a difference. So I’m hoping that I can make a difference in some of the children that walk through my doors,” Crowe said.

And Crowe does that by helping them in any way possible.

“I meet their needs by working one-on-one, putting them in a small group, peer teaching, whatever I need to do that I see they need help in,” Crowe said.

And when she’s not helping, Crowe tries to keep her little ones engaged by constantly moving in the classroom.

“I try to keep my students engaged by doing activities like I did, pulling them up to the front of the classroom and work in groups. We’re not just sitting all day long,” Crowe said.

Crowe says her favorite part about teaching is building connections with her students, but there are many other great things as well.

“I like the notes I get that they’ve drawn me at home because that means they’re thinking of me while they were at home. That means a lot,” Crowe said.

