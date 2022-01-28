Jackson Central-Merry hosts magical event for students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Magic was in the air at Jackson Central-Merry Middle School on Friday.

Teachers and staff hosted an event for students based on the themes of Harry Potter.

Students gathered in the parking lot of the school all bolstering white t-shirts.

The objective of the event was to randomly select groups for the student to participate in.

Each color represented a positive characteristic that students can practice.

Green represented growth, yellow represented confidence, black represented originality, blue represented unity, purple represented ambition, and orange represented risk-taking.

“Today we are having our sixth grade house reveal, and so basically we got a team of adults together who came up with six core values to represent what we want our students to be. Those core values are confidence, originality, unity, growth, ambition and risk-taking. We split them up into six houses, and today they’re spending the will to find out what house they’re in,” said Christina Warren, a JCM Middle School teacher.

School officials said they plan to continue hosting events like this to inspire creativity and hope within the school.

