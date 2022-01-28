A Memorial Service for James Boyd “Jimmy” McBryde will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland (10670 Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068). Visitation will begin one hour prior to services at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. He will be interred in Bethlehem Cemetery at Moscow, Tennessee later in the Spring.

Jimmy was born on February 10, 1956, in Memphis to Lewis A. McBryde, Sr. and Mary Estelle Chambers McBryde. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School and of the University of Memphis. He began working for the Commercial Appeal Newspaper in high school and worked there all during college. He retired from Fed Ex in Memphis after 33 years. His focus at work was Strategic Alliances as a Marketing Advisor. He loved his job and coworkers and stayed connected with coworkers at quarterly lunches. After retirement, he loved visiting estate sales. He was an avid gardener and an even more avid supporter of Memphis, sports – particularly University of Memphis football and basketball, and the Memphis Grizzlies basketball team. He also supported the University of Memphis Tiger Scholarship Fund for many years.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents – James R. McBryde and wife, Janie Laura Gaither McBryde and James S. Chambers and wife, Willie Furcurn Chambers. He is survived by his brother, Lewis A. McBryde, Jr. and wife, Frankie H. McBryde of Many, LA; his niece, Amy McBryde and husband, Greg of Sulphur, LA; nephew, Lewis A. McBryde III and wife, Robin of Pineville, LA; great-nephew, Cameron Henry and wife, Charlotte of Lake Charles, LA; and great nieces Laney Henry and Kaitlyn McBryde. He is also survived by cousins in the Dallas, Texas, Memphis, Tennessee and Fayette County areas. Also left to remember him and to honor his memory is a large group of friends who were truly his family. His friends were a huge part of Jimmy’s life – getting together with him whenever possible to watch ball games.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either the University of Memphis Tiger Scholarship Fund, (online donations at www.memphis.edu/tsf) or mailed to the Tiger Scholarship Funds at 570 Normal St., Memphis, TN 38152), Bethlehem Cemetery Association (765 Hays Roads, Moscow, TN 38057) or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.