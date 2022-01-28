LIFELINE blood drives for February 2022

Tristyn Fletcher,

LIFELINE Blood Services has released its list of upcoming blood drives for February.

The month’s locations and times include:

Feb. 1

  • Gibson County Courthouse in Trenton from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Jackson City Hall in Jackson from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 2

  • TVEC in Savannah from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • FUMC in Paris from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 3

  • Cash Saver in Huntingdon 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 4

  • First Citizens National Bank in Ripley from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Caywood Elementary in Lexington from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 7

  • Crockett County Courthouse in Alamo from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • FUMC in Lexington from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 8

  • TCAT in Paris from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • AHC in Paris from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Adamsville Elementary School in Adamsville from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 9

  • First Baptist Church in Somerville from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Second Baptist Church in Union City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 10

  • Gift from the Heart Blood Drive at the Jackson Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 11

  • Food Giant in Parsons from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Pickwick South Side School in Counce from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • South Gibson Middle School in Medina from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 14

  • EW James & Sons in Martin from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Selmer Courthouse in Selmer from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 17

  • Greenfield School in Greenfield from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Union University in Jackson from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 18

  • EW James & Sons in McKenzie 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • South Walmart in Jackson form 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Mulherin Family Pharmacy in Brownsville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 21

  • Joe Mahan Ford in Paris from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Piggly Wiggly in Henderson from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 23

  • Henry County Medical Center in Paris from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Kenton Elementary School in Kenton from 12:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 24

  • Walgreens in Savannah from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 25

  • Security Bank & Trust in Dyer from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Centennial Bank in Middleton from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 28

  • Milan City Hall in Milan from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • EW James & Sons in Union City from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can always visit LIFELINE Blood Services at 183 Sterling Farm Drive in Jackson. Their office hours are from  9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Dyersburg location can be found at 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20, and is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday to Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can always check their website for additional details.

