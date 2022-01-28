LIFELINE blood drives for February 2022

LIFELINE Blood Services has released its list of upcoming blood drives for February.

The month’s locations and times include:

Feb. 1

Gibson County Courthouse in Trenton from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jackson City Hall in Jackson from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 2

TVEC in Savannah from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

FUMC in Paris from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 3

Cash Saver in Huntingdon 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 4

First Citizens National Bank in Ripley from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Caywood Elementary in Lexington from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 7

Crockett County Courthouse in Alamo from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

FUMC in Lexington from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 8

TCAT in Paris from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

AHC in Paris from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Adamsville Elementary School in Adamsville from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 9

First Baptist Church in Somerville from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Second Baptist Church in Union City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 10

Gift from the Heart Blood Drive at the Jackson Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 11

Food Giant in Parsons from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pickwick South Side School in Counce from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

South Gibson Middle School in Medina from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 14

EW James & Sons in Martin from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Selmer Courthouse in Selmer from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 17

Greenfield School in Greenfield from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Union University in Jackson from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 18

EW James & Sons in McKenzie 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

South Walmart in Jackson form 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mulherin Family Pharmacy in Brownsville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 21

Joe Mahan Ford in Paris from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Piggly Wiggly in Henderson from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 23

Henry County Medical Center in Paris from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Kenton Elementary School in Kenton from 12:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 24

Walgreens in Savannah from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 25

Security Bank & Trust in Dyer from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Centennial Bank in Middleton from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 28

Milan City Hall in Milan from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

EW James & Sons in Union City from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can always visit LIFELINE Blood Services at 183 Sterling Farm Drive in Jackson. Their office hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Dyersburg location can be found at 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20, and is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday to Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can always check their website for additional details.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.