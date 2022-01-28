LIFELINE blood drives for February 2022
LIFELINE Blood Services has released its list of upcoming blood drives for February.
The month’s locations and times include:
Feb. 1
- Gibson County Courthouse in Trenton from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Jackson City Hall in Jackson from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 2
- TVEC in Savannah from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- FUMC in Paris from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Feb. 3
- Cash Saver in Huntingdon 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Feb. 4
- First Citizens National Bank in Ripley from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Caywood Elementary in Lexington from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Feb. 7
- Crockett County Courthouse in Alamo from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- FUMC in Lexington from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Feb. 8
- TCAT in Paris from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- AHC in Paris from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Adamsville Elementary School in Adamsville from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 9
- First Baptist Church in Somerville from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Second Baptist Church in Union City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Feb. 10
- Gift from the Heart Blood Drive at the Jackson Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Feb. 11
- Food Giant in Parsons from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Pickwick South Side School in Counce from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- South Gibson Middle School in Medina from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 14
- EW James & Sons in Martin from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Selmer Courthouse in Selmer from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Feb. 17
- Greenfield School in Greenfield from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Union University in Jackson from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 18
- EW James & Sons in McKenzie 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- South Walmart in Jackson form 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Mulherin Family Pharmacy in Brownsville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Feb. 21
- Joe Mahan Ford in Paris from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Piggly Wiggly in Henderson from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Feb. 23
- Henry County Medical Center in Paris from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Kenton Elementary School in Kenton from 12:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 24
- Walgreens in Savannah from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Feb. 25
- Security Bank & Trust in Dyer from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Centennial Bank in Middleton from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 28
- Milan City Hall in Milan from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- EW James & Sons in Union City from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
You can always visit LIFELINE Blood Services at 183 Sterling Farm Drive in Jackson. Their office hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Dyersburg location can be found at 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20, and is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday to Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
You can always check their website for additional details.
You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.