Funeral service for Marvin Dewayne Evans, age 55, will be Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in Sharon, TN.

Mr. Evans died on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at his residence.

Visitation for Mr. Evans will be Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM at Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

