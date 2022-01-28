Mugshots : Madison County : 01/27/22 – 01/28/22 January 28, 2022 WBBJ Staff, 1/14Lewis, Kanisha Lewis, Kanisha: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Arroyo, Eduardo Arroyo, Eduardo: Theft under $999/theft from building, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, escape Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Cobb, Tocia Cobb, Tocia: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Cooper, Willie SR Cooper, Willie SR: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999 Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Cox, Daniel Cox, Daniel: Aggravated assault, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Culps, Jullion Culps, Jullion: Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Fuller, Corey Fuller, Corey: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Gray, Terry Gray, Terry: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Leach, Ricky Leach, Ricky: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Pittman, Blake Pittman, Blake: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Smith, Matthew Smith, Matthew: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Stewart, Taighe Stewart, Taighe: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Sullivan, Kendrick Sullivan, Kendrick: Violation of order of protection, violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Thomas, Cavonta Thomas, Cavonta: Violation of probation, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/27/22 and 7 a.m. on 01/28/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter