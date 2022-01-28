Mugshots : Madison County : 01/27/22 – 01/28/22

1/14 Lewis, Kanisha Lewis, Kanisha: Violation of community corrections

2/14 Arroyo, Eduardo Arroyo, Eduardo: Theft under $999/theft from building, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, escape

3/14 Cobb, Tocia Cobb, Tocia: Criminal trespass

4/14 Cooper, Willie SR Cooper, Willie SR: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

5/14 Cox, Daniel Cox, Daniel: Aggravated assault, violation of order of protection



6/14 Culps, Jullion Culps, Jullion: Violation of parole

7/14 Fuller, Corey Fuller, Corey: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear, violation of probation

8/14 Gray, Terry Gray, Terry: Driving under the influence

9/14 Leach, Ricky Leach, Ricky: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation

10/14 Pittman, Blake Pittman, Blake: Violation of community corrections



11/14 Smith, Matthew Smith, Matthew: Violation of community corrections

12/14 Stewart, Taighe Stewart, Taighe: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

13/14 Sullivan, Kendrick Sullivan, Kendrick: Violation of order of protection, violation of parole

14/14 Thomas, Cavonta Thomas, Cavonta: Violation of probation, schedule II drug violations





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/27/22 and 7 a.m. on 01/28/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.