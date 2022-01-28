Robert Clay Wilks, Jr., age 77, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Donna Hensley Wilks, departed this life Monday morning, January 24, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Robert was born March 29, 1944 in Blytheville, Arkansas, the son of the late Robert Clay Wilks, Sr. and Ida Sue Killett Wilks. He grew up in Caruthersville, Missouri and served as an officer in the United States Air Force. The most important thing in Bob’s life was his relationship with Jesus Christ and his family was second. He was a member of Hickory Withe Baptist Church and was employed as a financial analyst before his retirement. Christmas was his favorite holiday and he enjoyed vacationing in the Smoky Mountains during the fall. Robert loved reading, listening to music, watching his son and grandsons play baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mr. Wilks is survived by his wife, Donna Wilks of Oakland, TN; his son, Bryan Wilks (Tracie) of Germantown, TN; two grandsons that lovingly called him Granddad, Kyle Wilks (fiancé, Isabella Malone) and Luke Wilks; his brother-in-law, Jeffrey Hensley (Rhonda) of Cordova, TN; his niece, Jeannette Hensley Harris (Michael) of Franklin, TN; and three nephews, Justin Hensley (Becca) of Memphis, TN, Daniel Dickson of Atlanta, GA and Mark Dickson of Chattanooga, TN.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ellen Wilks Dickson.

Funeral Services with Military Honors for Mr. Wilks will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Hickory Withe Baptist Church in Eads with Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of the church, officiating. Personal remarks will be given by Mr. Wilks’ son, Bryan Wilks. Interment will be in the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. A visitation for Mr. Wilks will be from 9:30 to 11 A.M. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Hickory Withe Baptist Church.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.