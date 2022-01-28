Skies Clearing Tonight, Single Digit Wind Chills Returning, Warmer Next Week!

Friday Evening Forecast Update for January 28th:

Some light flurries, graupel and a brief wintry mix is moving through West Tennessee this afternoon. Graupel are soft, small pellets formed when supercooled water droplets (at a temperature below 32°F) freeze onto a snow crystal, a process called riming. Graupel is also called snow pellets or soft hail, as the graupel particles are particularly fragile and generally disintegrate when handled.

The showers should wrap up by 5 PM and the skies will clear before midnight. The winds will remain blustery out of the northwest and that will put the wind chill in the single digits for some Saturday morning. Temperatures are going to be warming back up as the weekend progresses and much warmer weather is on the way for next week. Another system will be moving in through in the middle of next week. Find out what you can expect and catch the rest of your forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

There is a chance for some brief periods of a wintry mix or some flurries coming as the front passes this evening, but as of now, any thing significant is not expected across most our viewing area. After the sun set the showers will clear out and the skies will clear as well as the night goes on. Blustery northerly winds will continue to impact that area making it feel even colder. Lows tonight will drop into the upper teens but the wind chill could be in the single digits at times so bring in the pets and bundle up if you have to head out.

THE WEEKEND:

Plenty of sunshine is expected to return for the weekend but it will start out cold again like last weekend. Saturday morning lows will be in the teens and highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 30s to near 40°. A blustery northerly wind will make the wind chill approach the single digits again Saturday morning. A change in the winds from the north to the south is expected again on Sunday and that should warm us back up into the low 50s by Sunday afternoon. The weekend looks like it is going to be dry and very similar weather to what we saw this last weekend across West Tennessee. The warming trend looks to continue into the first half of next week as well. Temperatures could top 60° towards the middle of next week.

NEXT WEEK:

A nice little warm up is coming next week. Highs on Monday will reach the mid 50s and Tuesday highs are expected to be around 60°. Partly cloudy skies will be sticking around for the start of the week but will increase into the middle of the week. Showers chances could return late in the day on Tuesday. On Wednesday, heavy rain and the chance for storms looks to returning to the Mid South. There is the chance some of the storms could be strong or severe next week; so we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast early next week. Regardless if we pick up any storms or not, plenty of rain will be moving through the mid south next week. There is a chance on the back side of the system on Thursday for a wintry mix or some light snow showers to move it so we will also be watching those chances in the Storm Team Weather Center early next week. Some of the coldest weather this winter could move in on Friday behind the system too, so be prepared for that.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are in the heart of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into February. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Joel Barnes

