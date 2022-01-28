Tennessee giving development grants to 62 communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say 62 Tennessee counties, cities and towns will receive more than $28 million in development grants to help the communities with improvements in housing, infrastructure, and health and safety.

Gov. Bill Lee says the Community Development Block Grants “will play a vital role as communities work to update their assets and keep their communities safe.”

The state’s economic development office says allocation of funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local level.

For example, the West Tennessee city of Brownsville is receiving $630,000 for sewer system improvements and the Middle Tennessee town of South Carthage is getting $298,100 for housing rehabilitation.

