A Cold Start to the Weekend But A Major Warm Up On the Way

Weather Update – Saturday, January 29 – 6:00 PM

TODAY:

Lots of sunshine and some cooler temperatures occurred over West Tennessee today. Highs remained in the lower 40’s with lows in the teens last night. A high pressure pushed away today’s clouds, giving us very sunny skies. Tonight, we’re going to dip down into the mid to upper 20’s before a warm front makes its way into the region by early tomorrow morning. However, clouds should move in nearing the warm front.

TOMORROW:

A cooler day is in store tomorrow after this afternoon’s cold front. Highs should be remaining in the mid 30’s, just barely above freezing. Overnight, winds in the teens remain and lows should drop into the upper twenties. Lows should remain in the upper 20’s as southerly flow kicks off Sunday morning.

Sunday should be much warmer with highs expected in the 50’s and sunny conditions remaining after the passing warm front. Winds could remain in the teens for the course of the day as the evening cold front approaches. The cold front should pass overnight into Sunday morning. This could lead overnight lows into the upper 20’s once again as clear skies continue.

NEXT WEEK:

On Monday, the warm up continues with highs reaching into the lower 60’s with partly cloudy skies. Winds still remain gusty into the afternoon but should taper off slightly by the evening. Overnight lows should drop into the 30’s with mostly cloudy skies expected overnight. Highs in the upper 50’s remain on Tuesday with rain showers returning.

Tuesday’s showers should remain more scattered compared to Wednesday and Thursday. Lows should drop into the upper 40’s with showers continuing overnight. Showers continue Wednesday, bringing more of a punch than Tuesday. Highs should reach into the upper 50’s with lows in the mid 40’s. A few lingering showers and snow showers could continue into Thursday morning as the cold front moves out of the region. By Wednesday afternoon, the low pressure associated with the system moves directly over West Tennessee, bringing some heavy showers with it. Expect around 1.75″-2″ of rainfall in the region over this next week. Afterwards, cooler weather and some sunshine should end our week ahead.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com