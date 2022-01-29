Bitter Cold Mornings To Warmer And Sunny Afternoons

Saturday Morning Forecast Update for January 29th:

Starting off with lower teens for temperatures under sunshine this morning.

The wind chill is already around 15° here in Jackson around 9:30pm and will continue to fall off as the night goes on. Many locations will feel in the single digits for the start of our weekend. Warmer weather will return by Sunday and we could be talking 60s for some of us next week. Another major storm system will be impacting our weather though by the middle of next week. Catch the latest details on next week’s storm system and find out how the rest of your weekend will be shaping up right here.

THE WEEKEND:

Plenty of sunshine is expected to return for the weekend but it will start out cold again like last weekend. Saturday morning lows will be in the teens and highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 30s to near 40°.

A blustery northerly wind will make the wind chill approach the single digits again Saturday morning. A change in the winds from the north to the south is expected again on Sunday and that should warm us back up into the low 50s by Sunday afternoon.

The weekend looks like it is going to be dry and very similar weather to what we saw this last weekend across West Tennessee. The warming trend looks to continue into the first half of next week as well. Temperatures could top 60° towards the middle of next week.

NEXT WEEK:

A nice little warm up is coming next week. Highs on Monday will reach the mid 50s and Tuesday highs are expected to be around 60°. Partly cloudy skies will be sticking around for the start of the week but will increase into the middle of the week. Showers chances could return late in the day on Tuesday. On Wednesday, heavy rain and the chance for storms looks to returning to the Mid South. There is the chance some of the storms could be strong or severe next week; so we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast early next week. Regardless if we pick up any storms or not, plenty of rain will be moving through the mid south next week. There is a chance on the back side of the system on Thursday for a wintry mix or some light snow showers to move it so we will also be watching those chances in the Storm Team Weather Center early next week. Some of the coldest weather this winter could move in on Friday behind the system too, so be prepared for that.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are in the heart of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into February. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

