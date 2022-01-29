Dog of the Week: Griffin

This week’s Dog of the Week is from Hero West Rescue. Meet Griffin!

Griffin is about 4-5 -months-old, and will be a medium build when he is an adult.

He is an energetic, sweet boy that loves to play and snuggle. Griffin is great with other dogs and kids.

He is crate trained and keeps his area clean. He is still working on potty training, but he is not far from mastering it.

Griffin LOVES car rides and would love a family that takes him on adventures!

He is finishing up his vetting and will be ready to go!

For more information please message the Facebook page Hero West Rescue or call them at (731) 313-7778.