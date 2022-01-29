John DeLuca
Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|John DeLuca of Paris, TN
|Age:
|85
|Place of Death:
|Tennessee Veterans Home in Humboldt, TN
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, January 18, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Per his wishes, his body will be cremated and his ashes will be released to the Coast Guard and scattered into the Gulf near Clear Water, FL
|Date/Place of Birth:
|August 15, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY
|Both Parents Names:
|John A. DeLuca and Josephine Swietlokowski DeLuca, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Jeanne Thompson DeLuca, Married: Preceded: November 7, 2001
|Daughters: City/State
|Laura Ellen DeLuca of Paris, TN
|Sons: City/State
|John (Rebecca) DeLuca of Paris, TN
|Sisters: City/State
|Josephine (Eugene) Potter of Long Island, NY
Barbara Montemarano, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Anthony DeLuca of Long Island, NY
Rosario DeLuca, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|J.R. DeLuca and Jayson DeLuca
|Personal Information:
|John retired from the U.S. Coast Guard after 20+ years of service and later retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 15 years. He was a scoutmaster of both troop #222 of Buchanan and troop #21 (handicap troop) of Paris. He was heavily involved in Veterans affairs and a member of all local Veterans organization.