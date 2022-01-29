John DeLuca

Name: City & State  John DeLuca of Paris, TN
Age: 85
Place of Death: Tennessee Veterans Home in Humboldt, TN
Date of Death: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: Per his wishes, his body will be cremated and his ashes will be released to the Coast Guard and scattered into the Gulf near Clear Water, FL
Date/Place of Birth: August 15, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY
Both Parents Names:  John A. DeLuca and Josephine Swietlokowski DeLuca, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Jeanne Thompson DeLuca, Married:  Preceded: November 7, 2001
Daughters: City/State Laura Ellen DeLuca of Paris, TN
Sons: City/State John  (Rebecca) DeLuca of Paris, TN
Sisters: City/State Josephine (Eugene) Potter of Long Island, NY

Barbara Montemarano, preceded
Brothers: City/State Anthony DeLuca of Long Island, NY

Rosario DeLuca, preceded
Grandchildren: J.R. DeLuca and Jayson DeLuca
Personal Information: John retired from the U.S. Coast Guard after 20+ years of service and later retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 15 years. He was a scoutmaster of both troop #222 of Buchanan and troop #21 (handicap troop) of Paris. He was heavily involved in Veterans affairs and a member of all local Veterans organization.
