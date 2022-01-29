L. D. Kennedy, minister, author and educator, was born October 17, 1924 and died January 27, 2022 at the age of 97 in Brownsville, TN. He was the son of Fate and Lubie White Kennedy. L. D. committed his life to Jesus at the age of 7. In March of 1946, he was ordained to preach by the Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Milan, TN. He pastored churches in Tennessee, Texas, and Kentucky and did direct mission work in the U.S., Brazil, Israel, Mexico and Canada. L. D. was passionate about sharing his love of Jesus and living out his faith in God, even leading Bible studies at Sugar Creek assisted living while a resident there. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed gardening, reading, spending time with family and friends and traveling.

Educational attainments included B.A. from Union University, 1949; B.D. and M.Div. from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1955 and 1968; M.A. from Memphis University in 1965; additional graduate work from the University of Kentucky, 1967-1969 and Morehead State University, 1969. Mr. Kennedy loved preaching and led 148 church revivals over the years.

From 1965 to 1987, Kennedy taught on the faculty of Campbellsville College in KY and was faculty advisor to the The Campus Tymes. He was an associate professor and chairman of the college’s Literature, Languages, and Library Science department. In 1988, he published his autobiographical book Treasure in Earthen Vessels.

Mr. Kennedy had over 270 articles, sermons, and poems published in 56 periodicals including Christianity Today, Home Life, Southern Baptist Educator, Baptist Program, The Deacon, Proclaim, Mature Living, and Baptist Bulletin Service.

Mr. Kennedy was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Louise Newman Kennedy. He loved Louise dearly and was indebted to her for the many sacrifices she made for him and his ministry over the years. Survivors include his children; Silvia Seares (Rick) of Prescott, AZ; Mark Kennedy (Julie) of Summit, MS; Karis Moore (Carl) of Overland Park, KS and Joel Kennedy of Henderson, KY. His grandchildren are Justin Hamerlinck (Antoinette), Megan Segraves (Joe), Ryan Moore and Evan Kennedy. He has two great-grandchildren, Piper and Asher.

Funeral services were conducted by L. D.’s nephew, Rev. Roger Alford, on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 3:00 PM, with visitation preceding, from 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM at the Macedonia Baptist Church, Ripley, TN. A private burial followed in the Edith Cemetery, Ripley, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideon’s International for Memorial Bibles, P. O. Box 544, Brownsville, TN or the Macedonia Baptist Church, 6950 Edith-Nankipoo Rd., Ripley, TN 38063.

Our family is forever grateful to all the dedicated staff of Sugar Creek Senior Living. Their loving care and friendship over the last six years has been exceptional. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.

Lea & Simmons Funeral Home

1280 South Dupree Avenue

Brownsville, Tn 38012

731-772-8880 / Obit-731-772-8744

www.leaandsimmons.com