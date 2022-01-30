A Mild Cold Front Passes Tonight, Bringing Cooler Temperatures But Another Warm Day Is In Store Tomorrow

Weather Update – Sunday, January 30 – 6:00 PM

TODAY:

Lots of sunshine and some cooler temperatures occurred over West Tennessee today. Highs remained in the mid 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s last night. A high pressure continued pushed away today’s clouds, giving us very mostly sunny skies. However, a recent cold front has passed across the region, bringing a few clouds and cooler temperatures tonight. We’re going to dip down into the mid to lower 20’s tonight before southerly wind flow returns tomorrow morning. Most clouds should begin to clear out by morning, bringing a warmer and partly sunny day tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

We should be starting our work week much warmer on Monday, with southerly flow beginning early in the morning. Highs are expected to reach into the lower to mid 50’s after today’s cold front. Winds should remain in the single digits,giving for a slight breeze. A few clouds can be seen over the course of the day, giving us partly cloudy skies as well. However, cloud coverage should increase into Tuesday ahead of another front. With that, highs should increase into the 60’s as well.

NEXT WEEK:

This next week’s weather system will have two rounds, one beginning on Tuesday evening. Tuesday’s showers should remain more scattered compared to Wednesday and Thursday. Lows should drop into the upper 40’s with showers continuing overnight. Showers continue Wednesday, bringing more of a punch than Tuesday. Highs should reach into the upper 50’s with lows in the mid 40’s. A few lingering showers and snow showers could continue into Thursday morning as the cold front moves out of the region. However, the system is looking to bring more ice than snow at the moment based on model runs. More details will be available the closer in time we get. Expect around 2″-3″ of rainfall in the region over this next week.

NEXT WEEKEND:

After the system tapers off, we should see a few morning flurries on Friday. Highs will remain in the 30’s with lows back in the teens. By Saturday, a high pressure moves in bringing more sunshine and a warm up begins as well. Highs should reach into the lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s. A few clouds return by Sunday with a warm front. This could lead highs to reaching into the lower 50’s for a pleasant winter day.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

