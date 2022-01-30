Mike Pilcher

1949 – 2022

John Michael “Mike” Pilcher, age 72, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Mary Lou Pilcher, departed this life Friday evening, January 28, 2022 at his home.

Mike was born March 29, 1949 in Brownsville, Tennessee, the son of the late John Henry Pilcher and Nellie Lorene White Pilcher. He graduated from Memphis State University and received his master’s degree from Memphis Theological Seminary. Mike served as a minister for many years in churches throughout West Tennessee. He retired at Munford First United Methodist Church. He was a member of Tennessee West Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church and attended Shiloh United Methodist Church in his retirement. Mike was a talented musician who enjoyed collecting military vehicles and World War II and Civil War artifacts.

Rev. Pilcher is survived by his wife who he married June 26, 1993, Mary Lou Snowden Pilcher of Somerville, TN; his daughter, Rachel Berry (Brent) of Germantown, TN; his sister, Brenda Woodruff (Larry) of Millington, TN; and two grandchildren, Wyatt Berry and Avery Berry.

Funeral Services for Rev. Pilcher will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Rev. Larry Woodruff officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Rev. Pilcher will be from 12 to 1 P.M. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Brent Berry, Wyatt Berry, Jim Snowden, Wesley Parks, Randy Jetton and Jared Woodruff.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Shiloh United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. June Walker, 3690 Yum Yum Road, Somerville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.