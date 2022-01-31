$10,000 donations made to help homeless animals

JACKSON, Tenn. — A $10,000 donation is going to help the homeless animals of the community.

According to a news release from the city, the Jackson Animal Care Center has received its second largest donation since the pandemic began.

The center says a $10,000 donation has been made by Dustin Ring, a pet owner and owner of Dustin Buys Houses.

The donation will be used for medical services at the center, the release says.

This includes vaccines, blood testing, and spay/neuter surgery.

“We will be able to provide animal care for over 200 animals with the amount that Mr. Ring is donating,” said Jackson Animal Care Center Director Whitney Owen. “It is more help [than] people can imagine. We very much appreciate it.”

In the release, Ring says he hopes to make this a yearly gift.

“I want to be able to make a difference locally in Jackson and I love animals,” Ring said. “I feel like, Jackson being the tightknit community that it is, donating to places that really need our help, it makes a difference and you can actually see that difference.”

Donations to help the homeless animals of the community can be made online here.

“Care like that doesn’t come cheap, and so donations are pivotal when it comes to being able to save animals like that that have experienced the worst side of humanity and give us an option to show them that we are not all horrible,” Ring said.

You can follow the Jackson Animal Care Center on Facebook. You also contact the center at (731) 422-7028, or email wowen@jacksontn.gov.