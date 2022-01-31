A look at Tennessee Gov. Lee’s 4th budget proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Gov. Bill Lee has unveiled his $52.5 billion budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, an increase from the $41.8 billion budget that Lee proposed for the current year.

The 2022-23 spending plan unveiled Monday includes increases for law enforcement, education, state workers, roads and more, buoyed by better-than-expected revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic and federal coronavirus recovery funding.

The budget proposal needs ultimate approval from the Republican-dominant General Assembly.

It puts $750 million aside for a proposed change to state’s K-12 education funding formula for the budget year after next.

The wide-ranging plan also includes money to make Juneteenth a state holiday.

