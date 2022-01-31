Barbara Jean Starks Smith, age 88, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of Franklin Ray Smith, departed this life Sunday morning, January 30, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Barbara was born September 11, 1933 in Somerville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Hugh Starks and Christine Massey Starks. She was employed in administration at Forest Hill Funeral Home in Memphis for many years before her retirement and was most recently a resident of Oakland. Barbara enjoyed cooking and Memphis State Tigers basketball.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, Franklin Ray Smith; her daughter, Christy Lee Sullivan; her son, Edward Ray Smith; two grandchildren, Janie Leigh Davis (Jason) and Noel Tipler (Karen); her sister, Vivian Louise England (Leslie); and five great grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Smith will be at 2 P.M. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Somerville City Cemetery. The officiating minister will be Dr. Kenneth “Ken” Culver, pastor of Warren Community Church in Somerville.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.