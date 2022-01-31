City says Sportsplex is hiring part-time positions

JACKSON, Tenn. — Looking for a part-time job? The Sportsplex is hiring!

The City of Jackson says the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex is seeking groundskeepers, concessions cooks and workers, janitors and gatekeepers.

The city says most work would be on the weekends during tournaments, and depending on the position, jobs could start as soon as Feb. 22 and end as late as Oct. 30.

All positions start at $9.53 or more per hour depending on position and experience level, the city says.

Applications can be found here.

