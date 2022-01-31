Joseph “Joe” David Quesenberry

Graveside funeral services for Joseph “Joe” David Quesenberry, 91, will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 am at Shiloh Cemetery on TN Hwy 423 McKenzie. The family will be able to visit before and after the service at the cemetery. Mr. Quesenberry, a Fleet Service Clerk for American Airlines, died Saturday, January 29, 2022 at his residence in Memphis. He was born on September 1, 1930 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Lee and Lucille Surber Quesenberry. He was a member of Kirby Woods Baptist Church and was a past member of Bellevue Baptist Church for 34 years, he was also a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Germany in the years 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Robert “Bob” Quesenberry who died on October 16, 2020.

Survivors include his wife Gaynelle McClain Quesenberry and his David Quesenberry both of Memphis, his sister Linda (Charles) Kemp of McKenzie, his niece Carol (Kevin) Hill of Gleason, and his great nephews Brandon Hill and Carson Hill.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.