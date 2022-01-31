Mr. Kenneth Lee Doster

Services for Mr. Kenneth Lee Doster, 77, will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Donald Doster officiating. Interment will follow at Jones’ Cemetery at Wildersville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday February 1, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 10:00 am until service time. Mr. Doster, a retired employee of the United States Postal Service and a 17 year member of the Army National Guard, died Friday, January 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born on July 14, 1944 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Clifton (Tip) and Lillian Davison Doster. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in McKenzie. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Barbara Grosvenor and a brother Charles Doster.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years Brenda K. Rosser Doster of McKenzie, his daughter Stacey Sterling, his son David (David) Doster of McKenzie, TN, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.