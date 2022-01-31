Mugshots : Madison County : 01/28/22 – 01/31/22 January 31, 2022 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/42Adam Butler Adam Butler: Public intoxication, aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/42Alan Henley Alan Henley: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/42Brandon Bond Brandon Bond: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/42Bredell Davis Bredell Davis: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/42Bruce Barison Bruce Barison: Reckless burning Show Caption Hide Caption 6/42Christina Gardner Christina Gardner: Shoplifting, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/42Christina Hobson Christina Hobson: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/42Colton Lindsey Colton Lindsey: Possession of a firearm where alcoholic beverages are served, DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 9/42Darius Hart Darius Hart: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/42Darrin Weddle Darrin Weddle: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/42David Lovelace David Lovelace: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/42Davide Silveira Davide Silveira: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/42Deunta Chism Deunta Chism: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/42Donna Gardner Donna Gardner: Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 15/42Franklin Gordon Franklin Gordon: Violation of probation, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 16/42Estes, Jerry Wayne Estes, Jerry Wayne: Violation of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 17/42Tyler Hines Tyler Hines: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/42Edwards William Edwards William: Simple domestic assault, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/42Jeremiah Gray Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/42John Gardner John Gardner: Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 21/42John Goschke John Goschke: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/42John Mcchesney John Mcchesney: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/42Johnathan Petrovic Johnathan Petrovic: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 24/42Juwan Watkins Juwan Watkins: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 25/42Kentavious Armour Kentavious Armour: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 26/42Kesha Williams Kesha Williams: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 27/42Keyonia Knox Keyonia Knox: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 28/42Kylan Beard Kylan Beard: Criminal simulation, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 29/42Leora Lewis Leora Lewis: Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 30/42Marshall Burkes Marshall Burkes: Theft over $1,000, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 31/42Michael Marquez Michael Marquez: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 32/42Michelle Petrovic Michelle Petrovic: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 33/42Patrick Hart Patrick Hart: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 34/42Patrick Peyton Patrick Peyton: DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 35/42Pedro Fuentes Pedro Fuentes: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 36/42Rodricus Fisk Rodricus Fisk: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 37/42Shaun Uhrick Shaun Uhrick: Schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 38/42Stephen Oguinn Stephen Oguinn: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 39/42Summer Simmons Summer Simmons: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 40/42Taradise Transou Taradise Transou: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 41/42Timothy Curry Timothy Curry: Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 42/42Whitney Bowers Whitney Bowers: Theft over $1,000, Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/28/22 and 7 a.m. on 01/31/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter