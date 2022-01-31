Mugshots : Madison County : 01/28/22 – 01/31/22

1/42 Adam Butler Adam Butler: Public intoxication, aggravated domestic assault

2/42 Alan Henley Alan Henley: Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/42 Brandon Bond Brandon Bond: Aggravated assault

4/42 Bredell Davis Bredell Davis: Violation of probation

5/42 Bruce Barison Bruce Barison: Reckless burning



6/42 Christina Gardner Christina Gardner: Shoplifting, violation of probation

7/42 Christina Hobson Christina Hobson: Failure to appear

8/42 Colton Lindsey Colton Lindsey: Possession of a firearm where alcoholic beverages are served, DUI

9/42 Darius Hart Darius Hart: Violation of probation

10/42 Darrin Weddle Darrin Weddle: Simple domestic assault



11/42 David Lovelace David Lovelace: Aggravated assault

12/42 Davide Silveira Davide Silveira: Simple domestic assault

13/42 Deunta Chism Deunta Chism: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/42 Donna Gardner Donna Gardner: Shoplifting

15/42 Franklin Gordon Franklin Gordon: Violation of probation, violation of order of protection



16/42 Estes, Jerry Wayne Estes, Jerry Wayne: Violation of community supervision

17/42 Tyler Hines Tyler Hines: Failure to appear

18/42 Edwards William Edwards William: Simple domestic assault, failure to appear

19/42 Jeremiah Gray Aggravated domestic assault

20/42 John Gardner John Gardner: Shoplifting



21/42 John Goschke John Goschke: Driving on revoked/suspended license

22/42 John Mcchesney John Mcchesney: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/42 Johnathan Petrovic Johnathan Petrovic: Violation of order of protection

24/42 Juwan Watkins Juwan Watkins: Violation of order of protection

25/42 Kentavious Armour Kentavious Armour: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



26/42 Kesha Williams Kesha Williams: Failure to appear

27/42 Keyonia Knox Keyonia Knox: Failure to appear

28/42 Kylan Beard Kylan Beard: Criminal simulation, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

29/42 Leora Lewis Leora Lewis: Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident

30/42 Marshall Burkes Marshall Burkes: Theft over $1,000, unlawful drug paraphernalia



31/42 Michael Marquez Michael Marquez: Assault

32/42 Michelle Petrovic Michelle Petrovic: Driving on revoked/suspended license

33/42 Patrick Hart Patrick Hart: Violation of probation

34/42 Patrick Peyton Patrick Peyton: DUI

35/42 Pedro Fuentes Pedro Fuentes: Aggravated domestic assault



36/42 Rodricus Fisk Rodricus Fisk: Violation of probation

37/42 Shaun Uhrick Shaun Uhrick: Schedule I drug violations

38/42 Stephen Oguinn Stephen Oguinn: Violation of probation

39/42 Summer Simmons Summer Simmons: Driving on revoked/suspended license

40/42 Taradise Transou Taradise Transou: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



41/42 Timothy Curry Timothy Curry: Reckless endangerment

42/42 Whitney Bowers Whitney Bowers: Theft over $1,000, Shoplifting





















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/28/22 and 7 a.m. on 01/31/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.