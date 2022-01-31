TCA open house held on Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Parents hit the road in search of a new place their kids can call school.

1/3

2/3

3/3





Trinity Christian Academy hosted their open house Sunday afternoon hoping to encourage parents that are on the fence to consider them.

Officials and staff at the school say they have amenities that only they can offer.

They say it is their mission to provide the optimal learning environments for students and teachers alike.

Students who attend say they wouldn’t trade it for the world.

“Families are able to come in and speak to any teacher that we have. Even our auxiliary teachers are here, our coaches are here, our administration is her, our board is here. We really want to welcome people in. It takes a lot for a family to change schools,” said Judy Brown, Head of School for TCA.

School officials say they are always accepting new applications.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.