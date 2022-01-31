UT Martin to hosts multiple Black History Month events

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin has a large set of events for this year’s Black History Month.

The university’s news release says the 22nd annual Civil Rights Conference will feature four speakers, and will have both in-person and virtual events.

“We are excited about creating a space for healthy dialogue and discussion during this year’s conference,” said Anthony Prewitt, co-interim director for student life and multicultural affairs. “We have some dynamic speakers, engaging topics and panels, and we look forward to

creating opportunities for broadening horizons intellectually.”

UT Martin says on Feb. 3, LaTosha Brown, a social strategist and co-founder of the Black Votes Matter Fund, will speak at 6 p.m.

On Feb. 7, UT Martin says Cyntoia Brown Long, an author, speaker and advocate for criminal justice reform and victim of trafficking, will share her story at 6 p.m. in the Boling University Center’s Watkins Auditorium.

On Feb. 17, Hannibal Johnson, an attorney, and author of “Black Wall Street” will speak at 6 p.m. in the Watkins Auditorium, the university says.

And on Feb. 24, Tim Wise, an activist and writer, will address the topic “White Like Me: Reflections on Race from a Privileged Son” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, in Watkins Auditorium.

Additional events at UT Martin include:

Feb. 1: Alumni Engagement Panel, 7 p.m. (virtual)

Feb. 9: Braver Angels’ “Bridge Builders Across Differences” Workshop, 2 p.m. in

Boling University Center 206; registration required.

Boling University Center 206; registration required. Feb. 10: “Critical Race Theory: What it is and what it isn’t,” Weakley County

Reconciliation Project, 6 p.m. (virtual)

Reconciliation Project, 6 p.m. (virtual) Feb. 16: “Freedom Libraries: The Untold Story of Libraries for African Americans in the

South,” Mike Selby, 7 p.m. (virtual)

South,” Mike Selby, 7 p.m. (virtual) Feb. 21: “Farming as a Revolutionary Act of Food Sovereignty,” The Northwest

Tennessee Local Food Network, 6 p.m. (virtual)

Tennessee Local Food Network, 6 p.m. (virtual) Feb. 25: Free Health Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Boling University Center’s Duncan Ballroom

Feb. 27: “Music of Black Composers,” INCLUDE UTM, 3 p.m., Fine Arts Building 122

Feb. 28: “Nothing to Debate: The Confederate Flag and Other Symbols of Hate in the

Age of Trump,” Dr. David Coffey, UT Martin professor and department chair of history

and philosophy, 5 p.m., Watkins Auditorium.

