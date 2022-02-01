Audrey Kennon Carter, age 67, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of the late William Lynn Carter, departed this life Saturday afternoon, January 29, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.

Audrey was born February 28, 1954 in Somerville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Marvin B. Kennon and Ora Virginia Johnson Kennon. She was employed as a volunteer firefighter, EMT, and drove an ambulance before her retirement. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Moscow and was an animal lover, especially her birds. Audrey enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening and taking care of people in need.

Mrs. Carter is survived by her stepdaughter, Debra Kunst; two sisters, Janice Kennon and Terry Manley (Steve); her brother, Johnny Kennon (Libby); three grandchildren, Amanda Copeland (Johnathon), Kevin Kunst and Laderius Kunst; three nieces, Cheryl Thompson (Brad), Cynthia Kennon (Jimmy) and Amy Dodge (Shannon); four nephews, Travis Kennon, Stevie Manley (Donna), Casey Manley and Dustin Colston; four great-nieces, Destiny Manley, Trinity Kennon, Braeleigh Dodge and Taylor Dodge; and her great-nephew, R.J. Manley (Sierra).

She was preceded in death by her husband who died January 21, 2011, William Lynn Carter; her parents, Marvin and Ora Kennon; her sister, Joann Kennon; and her brother, Rex Allen Kennon.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Carter will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Dennis Neenan officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery at Moscow. A visitation for Mrs. Carter will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Dustin Colston, Allen Wilkerson, Anthony Spagnola, Jimmy Yopp, Jim Shanks, David Watkins and Bradley Phillips. Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Thompson, Shannon Dodge, Travis Kennon, Stevie Manley, Casey Manley and Jimmy Allen.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.