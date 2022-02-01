CASA Chefbox fundraiser to return in March

JACKSON, Tenn. — A cooking fundraiser is making a return.

According to a news release, Madison County CASA is holding CASA Chefbox on March 10.

During the event you will be able to pre-purchase a box of ingredients, bring them home, and cook your meal as Chef Tanner Wade walks everyone through the steps on a live cooking show.

“We wanted to develop a fundraiser that was unique, fun, and safe in our current situation,” said Hannah Snowden, Executive Director of Madison County CASA. “Partnering with Chef Tanner Wade, First Presbyterian Church, Grubb’s Grocery for wine, and Financial Advisor Kyle Williams with 401Kyle.com gives us a great opportunity to do that.”

The boxes are for sale until Feb. 25. They can be picked up from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson on March 10.

The fundraiser will go to support the community’s children.

“Research shows that children with CASA volunteers are half as likely to re-enter foster care, are substantially less likely to spend time in long-term foster care, are more likely to be adopted, and are more likely to have a consistent, responsible adult presence,” said Kevin Adelsberger, Board President of Madison County CASA. “We hope that by modifying our fundraiser this year and pivoting to a new event, we can continue to serve the children of Madison County when they need it most.”

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.