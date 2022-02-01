Charges for 2 in 7-year-old boy’s fatal shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man and woman have been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 7-year-old boy on the Fourth of July.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Monday that 19-year-old Jordan Pittman and 21-year-old Angieline Kennedy also have been indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder after two women were critically wounded in the shooting that killed Kelby Shorty.

Family members said the boy had just finished watching fireworks with other children when shots rang out in a Memphis neighborhood.

Witnesses said a car drove up and a passenger got out and began shooting.

The boy died at the scene.

