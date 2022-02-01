Former co-workers share how retiring anchor Tom Britt influenced their lives

JACKSON, Tenn.– All this week we’re taking the opportunity to salute one of our own here at WBBJ-TV.

After nearly three decades on air, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Tom Britt has announced he’s retiring.

In fact, Tom has been a staple in broadcasting here in West Tennessee for more than 50 years. First in radio and here at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

During his tenure at the television station, Tom’s wisdom and knowledge have helped many young reporters take what they’ve learned and advance their careers either in television news or other fields.

One of them was sports anchor and former “Good Morning West Tennessee” anchor Bart Barker. Barker says Tom’s willingness to go the extra mile is what he remembers most.

“You know, when I think about Tom, I think about someone who is a very selfless individual, someone who always is willing to help either in the news room, the sports department or the station as a whole. He’s just an incredible person to have around,” said Barker.

Another “Good Morning West Tennessee” alum and reporter Julia Ewoldt says Tom’s influence as a journalist left a lasting impression on her career.

“You are such a consistent force and that has impacted me so much. Your consistency, your calmness, your compassion and kindness have meant the world. And you showed me how to be a journalist that cares about the place that they live in. And you’re one of the reasons that I’ve come to love Jackson so much,” said Ewoldt.

As the week goes on, you’ll be hearing more from Tom’s co-workers past and present as we look back on his remarkable career.

Tom’s final broadcast will be this Friday, February 4 on “Good Morning West Tennessee.”