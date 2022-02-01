Foundation accepting proposals for Community Impact Grants

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation is accepting proposals for its annual Community Impact Grants.

The Foundation says grants will be awarded in amounts between $5,000 and $20,000.

“We know these organizations are serving our community well, and we want to partner with them to address the specific needs they see each and every day,” said Foundation President, Frank McMeen. “We want to be part of the solution.”

And while there is no area to focus on, the Foundation says priority will go to projects that improve the health and well-being of the community.

