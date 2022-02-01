Mattie Louise Smith
Visitation for the late Mattie Louise Smith will be from 11am- 5 pm on Friday, February 4th at Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services 116 Allen Ave in Jackson. TN. The family will convene for family hour 5 pm until 6 pm.
Graveside service will be Saturday, February 5th starting at 1 pm. Graveside service will be held Browns Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery 673 Brown Creek Rd in Brownsville, TN.
For any further inquiries contact Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services 731.736.4333.
