Mugshots : Madison County : 01/31/22 – 02/01/22

1/16 Marvin Coleman Marvin Coleman: Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/16 Amare Marable Amare Marable: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/16 Bryant Gill Bryant Gill: Aggravated assault, failure to appear, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

4/16 Christina Lawrence Christina Lawrence: Violation of probation

5/16 Daniel Garcia Daniel Garcia: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest



6/16 Danny Davis Danny Davis: Failure to appear

7/16 Jadakiss Deberry Jadakiss Deberry: Reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest

8/16 Jerry Hughes Jerry Hughes: Theft over $1,000

9/16 Kendra Merriweather Kendra Merriweather: Simple domestic assault

10/16 Marqavious Davis Marqavious Davis: Failure to appear



11/16 Michael White Michael White: Failure to appear

12/16 Montel Douglas Montel Douglas: Violation of probation

13/16 Patrick Dixson Patrick Dixson: Violation of probation

14/16 Samuel Mcalister Samuel Mcalister: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/16 Sidney Watkins Sidney Watkins: Violation of community corrections



16/16 Tremont Cross Tremont Cross: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/31/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/01/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.