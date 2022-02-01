Mugshots : Madison County : 01/31/22 – 02/01/22 February 1, 2022 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/16Marvin Coleman Marvin Coleman: Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Amare Marable Amare Marable: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Bryant Gill Bryant Gill: Aggravated assault, failure to appear, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Christina Lawrence Christina Lawrence: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Daniel Garcia Daniel Garcia: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Danny Davis Danny Davis: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Jadakiss Deberry Jadakiss Deberry: Reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Jerry Hughes Jerry Hughes: Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Kendra Merriweather Kendra Merriweather: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Marqavious Davis Marqavious Davis: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Michael White Michael White: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Montel Douglas Montel Douglas: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Patrick Dixson Patrick Dixson: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Samuel Mcalister Samuel Mcalister: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Sidney Watkins Sidney Watkins: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Tremont Cross Tremont Cross: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/31/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/01/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter