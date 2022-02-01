Tennessee senators share thoughts on Lee’s State of the State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee held his State of the State address Monday night, discussing several topics.

“There’s so many things in the governor’s budget this year that’s going to be great improvements. It’s going to improve the life of every Tennessean,” said Senator Ed Jackson.

Jackson says Tennessee’s budget handling allows the state to invest in different areas.

“Fortunately, the state of Tennessee is one of the top five states in the country of having a surplus, and we are using some of that surplus to give back and to improve the state of Tennessee. Everything from education to infrastructure, to law enforcement, health care,” Jackson said.

One of the main topics from the governor’s address was bettering education.

“The most exciting news the governor has proposed is a $1 billion investment in K-12 transforming and spending state resources in our school systems,” said Senator John Stevens.

Stevens says investing in education in rural areas is big.

“Most of the time it is difficult for us in rural areas to have that fiscal input to be able to really invest in our students. So from a state level, it’s important that we continue to direct those state funds into our education system,” Stevens said.

Both senators say the governor has had a large focus in rural West Tennessee.

“Through not just economic development, which we’ve seen through the years. We’ve had tremendous success on the state building towards what we’ve seen come to fruition through the enormous Ford development,” Stevens said.

“West Tennessee is really going to benefit greatly. Especially rural West Tennessee is going to benefit greatly from his budget tonight,” Jackson said.

