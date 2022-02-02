Appeals court restores Tennessee Down syndrome abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal appeals court has once again reinstated a Tennessee ban on abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, or because of the race or gender of the fetus.

The ban is part of a sweeping anti-abortion measure that has faced multiple legal challenges ever since it was enacted in 2020 by Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

In Wednesday’s decision, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a request by the Tennessee attorney general’s request to reverse course and temporarily allow the so-called reason ban to be enforced.

The 6th Circuit had blocked that provision in September after previously allowing it to go into effect in 2020.

