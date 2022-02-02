Blake Thomas “Tippy” Tipler, age 22, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, January 30, 2022.

Blake was born June 2, 1999 in Memphis, the son of Noel Tipler and Melissa Rice Cox. He was a 2017 graduate of Fayette Academy in Somerville and of the Christian faith. Blake’s dream as a boy was to become a farmer and that was made possible by his family at Sullivan Farms. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding ATV’s, racing and golfing.

Blake is survived by his mother, Melissa Cox (Dewayne) of Somerville, TN; his father, Noel Tipler (Karen) of Oakland, TN; two grandmothers, Christy Sullivan of Macon, TN and Debra Rice of Bartlett, TN; three sisters, Gabi Tipler of Williston, TN, Brittany Rice of Cordova, TN and Hanna Tipler of Oakland, TN; two brothers, Hunter Tipler of Somerville, TN and Peyton Cox of Somerville, TN; and two aunts, Tami Edwards (Brad) of Bartlett, TN and Leigh Sullivan Davis (Jason) of Macon, TN.

A visitation for Blake will be from 12 noon until 3 P.M. Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. A Celebration of Life Service for Blake will be held at 3 P.M. Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. A private interment will be held at a later date.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the church, charity or organization of the donor’s choice.

