Doctors: Cancer patients cured a decade after gene therapy

University of Pennsylvania doctors say they’ve cured two patients of leukemia with a gene therapy that transforms someone’s own immune cells into microscopic cancer killers.

“What we initially observed when we treated these subjects with CAR-T cells is that they achieved their remission. Now we’re at 10 years and we can call it a cure,” said study author Dr. J. Joseph Melenhorst,

More than a decade after they were treated for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, doctors still can’t find cancer in their bodies – showing how long the effects of the CAR-T therapy could last.

“One of the things that was extraordinarily so exciting to me is that I absolutely believe this was the beginning of something really amazing for cancer treatment,” said Doug Olson, a trial participant.

Researchers described the two cases in a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature, saying the living drugs can attack cancer immediately, then stay inside the body for years and evolve there to keep the disease at bay.

“CAR-T cell therapies are exciting. Long term remission and such as this makes everybody super excited that we have given these patients a second chance of life,” Melenhorst, said.

