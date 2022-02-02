Former co-workers share respect, admiration for retiring news anchor Tom Britt

JACKSON, Tenn.– Sadly, we’re counting down the days until we say farewell to our friend and colleague, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Tom Britt. Tom announced just a few weeks ago his decision to retire after almost 30 years on the air here at WBBJ-TV.

This week, we’ve been giving those who worked with Tom the opportunity to share their stories and send their well-wishes.

One was former sports reporter and anchor Greg Hammond who says Tom’s career in broadcasting is one to admire.

“You’ve had a hand in the progress of many, many journalists, just with your professionalism and demeanor, so just want to say thank you from your time in both radio and TV, news and sports, you career is the stuff of dreams,” said Hammond.

Another former co-worker, former Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners said he appreciated Tom Britt’s

willingness to help him early in his career.

“I can remember being a young meteorologist, my first job in local television at WBBJ and working with you on the Midday shift and I can remember just from even right then, from even the first day that you had a lot of information to share, you had a lot to offer young people like myself that were just getting their foot in the door,” said Meiners.

We look forward to hearing more from Tom’s current and former colleagues this week.

Tom Britt’s final broadcast will be this Friday, February 4 on “Good Morning West Tennessee.”