Freezing Rain Likely By Thursday Morning And Afternoon

Weather Update – Wednesday, February 2 – 6:00 PM

**An Ice Storm Warning 6 AM Thursday Until Midnight Thursday**

One of the greatest winter threats for this areas is freezing rain. Super cooled rain falling through a shallow layer of below freezing air and freezing on contact to trees and powerlines. Hazards can be the tree limbs snapping off due to weight of the ice and falling on to powerlines causing outages. In extremes, power poles and trees can come down all together. This is the reason for concern in this potential event in addition to slick roads that may develop.

TONIGHT:

Rain likely changing to freezing rain at times in the early morning hours. Low of 33.

TOMORROW:

Temperatures will fall quickly in the late morning and afternoon from the lower 30’s to the lower 20’s…rain will changing to mostly all freezing rain in the morning and last through the day. Some sleet and snow will likely end the event late Thursday night. By Friday morning, a few flurries could be possible but most winter weather should be moving out with highs in the lower 30’s. Winds will begin to decrease and lows will drop into the teens overnight.

THIS WEEKEND:

By Saturday, cooler weather remains with highs in the upper 30;’s but sunshine returns as well. Lows overnight should drop into the teens with a few clouds overnight. However, by Sunday, highs may reach into the lower to mid 40’s as some warm air moves into the region. It won’t last for long and northerly flow returns by the evening with lows back in the 20’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Start the week next week is sunshine and some cool temperatures. Highs in the 40’s are expected Monday with partly cloudy skies. Overnight, lows drop back into the teens with partly cloudy skies continuing. Tuesday looks a little more sunny with mostly sunny skies and a warm up beginning. Highs are expected in the mid to upper 40’s with southerly flow remaining. Overnight lows remain in the upper 20’s Tuesday evening. By Wednesday, the chance for 50 degree highs returns with some mostly cloudy conditions.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

