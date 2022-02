Gibson County courts cancelled, rescheduled

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Gibson County Court is being moved or rescheduled.

Gibson County Traffic Court that was set for Thursday, Feb. 3 has been moved Feb. 24.

Gibson County Civil Court for Friday, Feb. 4 has been cancelled.

Gibson County Criminal Court that was set for Thursday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. has also been cancelled.

Call (731) 855-7615 to reschedule for Civil and Criminal Court.

