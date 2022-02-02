Hidden box found in Dresden church walls opened

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A box that was hidden in a West Tennessee church for almost 100 years has finally been opened.

After December’s storms, Dresden First United Methodist Church was salvaging items with a conscious effort to preserve the cornerstone of the church.

However, while in the process of demolition, church members found a capsule from the past hidden behind the wall.

“We were surprised and shocked to find a box behind the cornerstone. We did not know that it was there. To find the joy, of a surprise of that nature in a destruction, it was a bittersweet joy that we were thrilled,” said Jamie Kemp, Chairman of the Trustees for Dresden First United Methodist Church.

Almost 100 years later, church members and the Discovery Park of America are opening the box.

“One hundred years ago, you have to stop and put your mindset in their way of life. Most of them had no electricity, no telephone, there was no internet. There were no computers. This was an event, a newsworthy event,” Kemp said.

A preserved ear of corn was the first item out of the box, followed by several copies of the local Dresden newspaper, hymnals, church documents, a picture, and lists of church groups and members.

“I think my favorite item that was found is a document that specifically mentions the box and mentions them thinking about the people who in the future would open this box and what they would find, and I think that was just really interesting to have that connection from us here in 2022 to the folks back in 1923,” said Jennifer Wilds, the Collections and Exhibit Director for Discovery Park of America.

The hidden items brought church members to tears, and now they hope to rebuild and pass along that feeling to future church members.

“We will include a new box and a new cornerstone to give someone in the future the same thrill and joy and excitement that we got to share today,” Kemp said.

Now, Discovery Park of America will take a deeper dive into all the artifacts, do condition reporting, make sure that they’re stable, and do any kind of conservation work that might be needed.

