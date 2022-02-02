Jackson Regional Planning Commission discusses developments

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the Jackson Regional Planning commission come together for a meeting.

According to director of planning, Stan Pilant, members discussed a few rezoning items.

One of the main items was rezoning to accommodate future department developments.

They also reviewed a design for a future apartment complex on Hollywood, near the bypass.

They also discussed road abandonment, to develop a fiber glass road as part of an industrial park.

The committee meets on the first Wednesday of each month.