Janice Anderson Easterwood, age 71, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, January 30, 2022 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville, Tennessee.

Janice was born July 29, 1950 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Otho Louis Anderson and Hazel Taylor Anderson. She was a former resident of Memphis and was employed at Kroger as a payroll accountant before her retirement. She enjoyed fishing in earlier years and loved her cat. Holidays were always a favorite time of the year because she had many special times with her family.

Ms. Easterwood is survived by her son, Taylor Easterwood (Beth) of Atoka, TN; two grandsons, Lee Easterwood and Garrett Christeson; and two nephews, Tim Walker (Paula) and Tom Walker (Michelle). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sheila Vernon and Patricia Long.

Funeral Services for Ms. Easterwood will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of Hickory Withe Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will be at 1 P.M. Saturday, February 5, 2022 in the Walls Cemetery in the Braden Community. A visitation for Ms. Easterwood will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

