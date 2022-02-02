License plate reader passed in Nashville, despite opposition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Metro Council has approved a pilot program to bring license plate readers to the city’s streets for six months, despite widespread community opposition.

The Tennessean reported that the legislation was approved Tuesday after more than a year of deliberation.

The readers capture images of every license plate and vehicle that passes.

Law enforcement can then compare plate numbers against vehicles flagged for potential connections with crimes.

More than 15 community organizations urged officials to oppose the measure, saying it posed a threat to residents’ individual rights and safety.

Council members also voiced concerns that the technology would disproportionately affect Black and brown people.

